The Net Worth of These 'RHOA' Husbands May Surprise You The wives of 'RHOA' are successful, but their husbands (and ex-husbands) are no shrinking violets. By Ivy Griffith Updated July 18 2025, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

But how much do you know about their husbands and exes? Here's what we know about the husbands of RHOA and what their respective net worths are.

Porsha Williams is divorced from ex-husband Simon Guobadia.

Porscha Williams's ex-husband, Dr. Simon Guobadia, worked in the Nigerian Prison Services before retirement, now considering himself a philanthropist, CEO, film producer, and entrepreneur (via Simon's website). The two divorced in 2024 (via Us Weekly). Simon's estimated net worth is around $40 million, according to Exact Net Worth.

Article continues below advertisement

Cynthia Bailey's married to Mike Hill only lasted a few years.

Cynthia Bailey tied the knot with sports commentator Mike Hill in 2020. They divorced amicably in 2022 (via Bravo). His estimated net worth is around $15 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Brit Eady is married to Michael Cunningham.

Brit Eady met her husband Michael Cunningham through a professional connection, which quickly turned to sparks. They married in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael's estimated net worth is around $1.7 million, according to Net Worth List.

Article continues below advertisement

Drew Sidora divorced ex-husband Ralph Pittman in 2025.

Source: Mega

Drew Sidora married Ralph Pittman in 2015, and they stayed together for eight years before separating in 2023 (via People). They share two children together, and Drew has another child from a different relationship. Ralph works as a business strategist, author, speaker, musician, and entrepreneur, and has an estimated net worth of around $2 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Phaedra Parks's ex-husband Apollo Nida has remarried.

Phaedra Parks's relationship with her ex-husband Apollo Nida was tumultuous, to say the least, with the latter being caught up in several arrests and a few years in prison. They married in 2009, divorced in 2014, and share three children together (via Bravo). Celebrity Net Worth estimates the businessman has a net worth of around $200,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Angela Oakley is married to the legendary Charles Oakley.

Despite cheating rumors that have plagued Angela Oakley and her legendary NBA husband, Charles Oakley, the two have been going strong since they tied the knot in 2016. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth is around $12 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Shamea Morton is married to businessman Gerald Mwangi.

Source: MEGA

Another couple that has lasted the test of time, Shamea Morton and Gerald Mwangi have been married since 2017. Gerald works as a businessman and has an estimated net worth of around $175 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelli Ferrell is happy to be divorced from ex-husband Chuvalo Ferrell.

Kelly Ferrell married her ex-husband Chuvalo Mark Ferrell, on Aug. 20, 2011. When they divorced in 2022, Kelli claimed Chuvalo stole $500,000 from her business, and accused him of abuse. Their divorce was bitter and drawn out, with the two sniping back and forth at each other over time. Chef and restaurateur Chuvalo has an estimated net worth of around $1 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Kenya Moore divorced ex-husband Marc Daly in 2023.

Kenya Moore married her ex-husband Marc Daly in 2017, and they split in 2023. Although they tried to make their relationship work, they ultimately couldn't see eye to eye (via People). They share a daughter together, but Kenya claims that Marc hasn't made much of an effort to spend time with her. As a businessman, Marc's estimated net worth is around $4 million, according to Famous People Today.

Article continues below advertisement