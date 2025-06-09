Was Marciano Fired From ‘Vanderpump Villa'? Find out the Details Premiering in 2024, ‘Vanderpump Villa’ is a spin-off of Bravo’s hit reality series ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ By Danielle Jennings Published June 9 2025, 3:53 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

Although its second season recently premiered, there is already a ton of drama and exits on Hulu’s reality series Vanderpump Villa. After making headlines due to his alleged hookup with married Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Demi Engemann, Marciano Brunette was one of the show’s most talked-about cast members. But is he still on the show? Find out all the details.

Premiering in 2024, Vanderpump Villa is a spin-off of Bravo’s hit reality series Vanderpump Rules, and follows former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump and her staff at her Italian villa.

Was Marciano fired from ‘Vanderpump Villa'?

On April 24, viewers saw Marciano and ex-girlfriend Hannah Fouch both get fired in the fourth episode of the second season. The two got into an intense argument with fellow staff member Siadi, which prompted Lisa to fire them both.

Speaking to Us Weekly about being fired with Hannah, Marciano shared that it actually brought them closer. “When we left, we were really honestly bonded together,” he told the outlet. “Because we both got sent home together and it was, like, one of those things that no matter what — whether we’re together or not — we’ve had feelings for each other.”

“We know when each other is hurting,” he continued. “We both could see in our faces that we were genuinely upset about being sent home and we were hurt. We came together to try and get over that together and whether we’re OK now is to be decided.”

What happened between Marciano and Demi Engemann?

One of the major storylines for season two of Hulu’s widely popular series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives centers on who in the cast Marciano allegedly hooked up with, as both Demi and co-star Jessi Ngatikaura are rumored to have had an affair with him while in Italy filming a crossover with Vanderpump Villa.

The very last scene of the second season of the show sees Marciano telling cast member Layla Taylor that he slept with Jessi. She admitted that she and her husband Jordan are currently figuring things out in their marriage.

Back to Marciano and Demi, though. On May 29, he posted a video to his Instagram Stories addressing the rumors of the alleged hookup and also Demi’s accusations against him regarding sexual assault. “You want receipts? I am going to give you what I can,” Marciano began, per Us Weekly. “Unfortunately, it isn’t everything. But I am going to try to show you how this started and went down.”

“Immediately I got a follow and a DM from Demi,” Marciano explained of Demi contacting him right after he was fired from Vanderpump Villa. “You guys can see right here that I’m just as shocked. I made a light-hearted joke about it and from there she tells me to call her. She gives me her phone number, which led to multiple hours of conversation after that.”

“What I am trying to say is that Demi has made some crazy allegations about me,” he continued. “But if that were the case, why are you following and DMing me and giving me your phone number and having a continued relationship after that? It doesn’t make sense to me whatsoever. All I am going to say is there’s so much more of this that will come out and honestly I can’t wait for you to see it.”

In a prior Instagram Story post, Marciano vehemently denied sexually assaulting Demi or being inappropriate towards her. “I really do wish I could speak more on everything but like I said the WHOLE truth will come out soon! I want to make it absolutely clear that I do not condone sexual assault in any way, shape, or form,” his message read.

