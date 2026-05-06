Marco Rubio's Four Children Are All Grown Up Now, but Mostly Out of the Limelight Marco Rubio's four kids are all adults now. By Joseph Allen Published May 6 2026, 10:13 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jeanettedrubio

President Trump has not shied away from making his children a part of his own government and political ambitions. One of his most important advisors, though, has taken a totally different tack with his own children. Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, has kids of his own, but they keep a much lower profile than Trump's children.

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Rubio, who is perceived as one of the frontrunners for the 2028 Republican nomination, could find that his personal life is much more of a focus moving forward than it has been thus far. Here's what we know about his kids.

Source: Mega

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Who are Marco Rubio's kids?

Rubio has four children with his wife, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio: Amanda, Daniella, Anthony, and Dominick. Amanda was born in 2000, Daniella in 2003, Anthony in 2006, and Dominick in 2007, meaning that all of them are adults now. Anthony is currently a running back for the Florida Gators, while his other children are also pursuing careers largely out of the spotlight.

We got some insight into Rubio's family when he was running for president in 2016, but in the years since, the family has not been all that public about their relationships either to each other or to their father. In a 2016 interview with Flamingo, Jeanette described how each of her children were behaving at the time.

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"When I think of Anthony [10], I think of a heart. He’s such a good kid. Always smiling. Always having something good to say. And Anthony loves Dad. He calls him every single day just to say, 'Hey, Dad,'" she explained. "The little one, Dominick [8], is more attached to me. When he comes to our bed, he comes to my side. He never comes to Marco’s side. He knows exactly what to say because he knows it’s going to soften Mom up."

Additional footage of Marco Rubio DJing at a family wedding last night. pic.twitter.com/eoPLSA4MA0 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 3, 2026 Source: X/@Osint613

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"For Amanda [15], Dad can do no wrong. The great thing about Amanda is now we have conversations, and there are things that I do that she wants to participate in. We have a good relationship," she continued. "Daniella [13] has a mind of her own. She’s the one who knows what’s going on in Marco’s world. She’s very engaged."

Of course, that interview is a decade old now, so we have no idea which of those dynamics (if any) are still true. All of the children are now adults, and it's possible that they might not all agree with their father's politics. Ultimately, though, we don't know much about Rubio's personal life outside of what he shared a decade ago, and it seems like he's largely okay with that.