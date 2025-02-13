Marcus Dupree Now: What Happened to the "Best Running Back Who Never Was"? Once hailed as the next great football legend, Marcus Dupree’s career was cut short — but his story didn’t end there. By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 13 2025, 2:11 p.m. ET Source: WJTV12News

Marcus Dupree’s football career is one of the biggest “what if” stories in sports history. He had the size, speed, and talent to dominate at any level. Some even thought he could be the greatest running back of all time. Unfortunately, injuries, career detours, and tough breaks changed everything, leaving fans wondering what could have been.

Decades later, people still ask: Where is Marcus Dupree now? While his time in professional football was cut short, he’s built a life beyond the game. A life focused on mentoring young athletes, running businesses, and staying connected to the sport that made him a legend.

Marcus Dupree now helps young athletes and runs multiple businesses.

Marcus spends much of his time guiding the next generation of players. Through Marcus Dupree MVP College Recruiting & Consulting, he helps high school football prospects navigate the complex world of recruiting. Having lived through the pressures of being a highly sought-after athlete, he knows firsthand how tough those decisions can be. In the end, his goal is to make sure young players don’t repeat the mistakes he made during his short career.

Turns out, football isn’t his only focus. Over the years, Marcus has explored everything from professional wrestling to trucking and even casino promotions. In 2025, he was honored by the National High School Football Hall of Fame, which named its Player of the Year Award after him.

Why didn’t Marcus have a long NFL career?

The NFL was supposed to be his stage, but things didn’t go as planned. Instead of entering the draft, Marcus made a surprising move in 1984 — he signed with the United States Football League (USFL), joining the New Orleans Breakers. It looked like a fresh start, but a devastating knee injury in 1985 ended his USFL career almost as soon as it began.

Five years later, he made an NFL comeback with the Los Angeles Rams. He played in 15 games over two seasons. Unfortunately, he had been away from football for too long and his body was unable to keep up. After 251 rushing yards and one touchdown, his NFL career came to an end much sooner than anyone could have predicted.

How did Marcus compare to other great running backs?

Marcus was a rare blend of size and speed. Some coaches said he moved like a sprinter but hit like a fullback. Barry Switzer, his coach at Oklahoma, once called him the best running back he had ever seen.

Fans often compare Marcus to Bo Jackson and Herschel Walker, two of the most dominant backs of that era. The only big difference is that Marcus didn’t get a long career to show off his skills the way Bo and Herschel did.

OTD, phenom high school recruit, Marcus Dupree, announced he would attend the University of Oklahoma ✍️



‘The Best That Never Was’ on ESPN+ 🎥 pic.twitter.com/b5mtXzI4Ne — 30 for 30 (@30for30) February 12, 2025

Marcus still stays close to football, mentoring young athletes and helping high school players get recruited. His consulting business gives families the guidance he wishes he had when he was a rising star.