

How Mari Gilbert, the Mother Who Helped Uncover a Serial Killer, Became a Murder Victim

By

The new Netflix film Lost Girls tells the true story of Mari Gilbert, a New Jersey woman who tirelessly fought to find her missing daughter Shannan after the 24-year-old disappeared in May of 2010.

Unfortunately, the 19-month search for Shannan ended in the worst way possible when police discovered her remains in a marshy area of Long Island’s Oak Beach. 

Though the sex worker’s cause of death was listed as "undetermined" in 2012, Mari continued to advocate for her daughter, whom she believed had been murdered by a client. Sadly, the mother of four would never get the justice she so desperately craved for Shannan.