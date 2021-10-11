Are the Rumors True? Is Maribeth Monroe From 'Bob Hearts Abishola' Pregnant?

Maribeth is reportedly married to the father of her daughter, fellow actor Andy Cobb. He's been acting since 2005, according to his IMDb, and he's had roles in TV movies, shorts, and even a video game. In fact, he's directed and produced some of those shorts. But aside from being an actor, he's also a comic and a writer.

Andy appeared to share a beautiful pic of their daughter on Twitter back in 2018 as well.