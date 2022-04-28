Does Mario Dedivanovic, the Founder of Makeup By Mario, Have a Partner?

The Kardashian family is known for being incredibly tight-knit, but each KarJenner sister has friends and colleagues who have been in their own inner circles for years.

From Kylie Jenner's friendship with Stassie Karanikolaou, to Khloé Kardashian's connection with Malika Haqq, many of the family's most trusted confidantes have appeared on both Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians over the years.