ATV Accident Involving Emily Balch Shocks 'Married at First Sight' Viewers In the preview for Season 17 of 'Married at First Sight,' Emily, one of the cast members, seems to endure a bloody injury following an ATV accident. By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 1 2024, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

Season 17 of Lifetime's hit reality series Married at First Sight is in full swing, and all eyes are glued to the screen as the show dives headfirst into the whirlwind romance of Emily Balch and Brennan Shoykhet. Ever since they returned from their honeymoon, it's been a wild ride filled with drama, tension, and yes, even a few tears.

However, it seems their journey is about to take an even more tumultuous turn. According to the mid-season trailer, Emily and Brennan are about to face a storm of issues, and it's uncertain if they'll get their fairy-tale ending. But wait, there's hope on the horizon! The final teaser clip shows the dynamic duo coming together after a terrifying accident. Will this be the moment that brings them closer together or drives them further apart?

'Married at First Sight' will show Emily's frightening ATV accident.

For those who need a refresher (or those who missed the official mid-season trailer), Married at First Sight is serving up a tantalizing tease of a bloody injury for Emily after she crashes a quad bike. Brennan stands steadfast by her side during this heart-stopping moment, hinting that love might just conquer all — even the bumps in the road!

Emily and Brennan are still trying to figure out their future together.

In a clip from the Jan. 31, 2024, episode of Married at First Sight, Emily seeks advice from a friend about navigating her marriage with Brennan. During their FaceTime conversation, Emily's friend boldly states that Brennan is dismissive of her feelings and behaves as if he's the center of attention (he "acts like it's the Brennan Show").

"I told him that it just feels like you care more about the appearance and you, not me, not us, because you make all of the decisions," Emily tells her friend. She clarifies that she's not pressuring Brennan into love but rather attempting to foster open communication between them.

"That's what I said, no one's forcing you to sleep here," Emily recounts to her friend a serious discussion she had with her husband. "'You're like making me try and fall in love with you,' and I'm like, 'I'm not trying to make you fall in love with me, I don't want that right now. Friends talk about feelings too.'"

Emily's friend offers reassurance, emphasizing that Brennan should appreciate having her in his life. Then, she inquires about Emily's intentions regarding their declining relationship, to which Emily responds, "I'm at a loss. I do want to see if we're able to save the marriage. She adds, "It's just hard when you're dealing with someone who really does not want to be portrayed bad on camera."

Emily can't even talk about what she's going through in therapy because Brennan says it breaks his trust. Master manipulator indeed#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/luHaTodMwK — Violate Brown (@BrownViolate) February 1, 2024