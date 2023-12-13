Are 'Married at First Sight' Stars Emily and Brennan Still Together? Fans Are Not Happy With His Behavior

The Gist: Season 17 Married at First Sight stars Emily and Brennan met for the first time at the altar, where they also got married.

Their relationship seemed strong at first, but Brennan started behaving differently towards Emily after their honeymoon.

Fans are hoping that Emily leaves him. Marrying someone at first sight doesn't sound ideal, but contestants on Lifetime's hit reality TV series Married at First Sight have seen success.

During Season 17, the show touched down in Denver, Colo. where we were introduced to five new couples. One of which was Emily Balch and Brennan Shoykhet. Emily, an account executive, had never been in a serious relationship. However, she took a leap of faith and tied the knot with Brennan, a Senior NetSuite Consultant at Sikich. It was a decision they first seemed pleased with at first.

Perhaps, it's because Emily accidentally got a sneak peek of what Brennan looked like prior to their big day, as she exclusively told Distractify. Upon walking down the aisle, Emily told us: "I was very pleased with what I saw and very excited that he was all mine."

Source: YouTube / Lifetime 'MAFS' stars Emily and Brennan on their wedding day

MAFS resident matchmaking expert Pastor Cal Roberson explained the reasoning behind their match. "They are two ambitious and adventurous individuals with successful careers, vibrant social lives, and strong values that we believe align perfectly,” he said during the season premiere. “Even though Emily’s never been in a serious relationship, we’re confident she’s ready to be the supportive and longing partner that Brennan longs for.” Things started out rosy, but did they last? Are Emily and Brennan still together?

Are Emily and Brennan from 'MAFS' Season 17 still together?

We do not know if Emily and Brennan are still together, but with the way things were going during Season 17, it seems unlikely that they're still together as things started to get rocky.

Following the couple's honeymoon, the next step was for them to move in together. But Brennan didn't seem to gung ho on the idea, and decided to take some time alone, telling Emily that they would "reconvene" in a few days. Emily was of course hurt by her husband's request. Brennan confided in Pastor Cal Roberson, telling him "I think I don't feel any type of romance right now." He also said he didn't want to touch Emily anymore.

Now Brennan wants to “reevaluate in a few days”??? wtf!! Emily is a saint actually. He seemed to be totally into her during the honeymoon #MAFS — Charles (@365SevenNYJets) December 7, 2023

My heart hurts for Emily. Brennan is an a hole for how he treating her. He is so cold and is dimming her light. #MAFS — Kim (@_GaCutie28) December 7, 2023

Love you Emily! Brennan is boring…. Run! 🚩🚩🚩 #mafs — susidio 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@susidio1) December 8, 2023