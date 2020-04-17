We Have Some Sad News About Katie and Derek From 'Married at First Sight' [SPOILERS]

In not-so-shocking news, we recently learned that Katie from Married at First Sight possibly cheated on her husband Derek. The troubled couple from Season 10 agreed to work on their relationship, but it was honestly clear from the get-go that Katie's heart just wasn't in it (she literally said that herself in an episode, but added that she wasn't ready to give up yet). In a promo for the Married at First Sight reunion (airing next Wednesday), Derek announced Katie is having an affair.

Is Katie from Married at First Sight really having an affair?

It's true that Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman, both 26 years old, have had non-stop issues in their relationship. Katie claimed that Derek was immature and never showed romantic initiative. On the show, Katie explained, "So, Derek had tried, one time, and I felt like it was just so forced." Early on in the season, Katie even admitted that she was still in love with her ex (she supposedly got over it). Could Katie's concerns about Derek's lack of intimacy and her feelings for her ex mean she cheated? Most likely.

Derek, on the other hand, claimed that as hard as he tried, Katie always turned him down. "I felt frustrated. There have been time and time again I've tried giving her romantic attention, but half the time she's either not feeling it, it's that time of the month, or we just had an argument that day," he said. Plus, he adds that Katie's love for conflict doesn't exactly turn him on: "Maybe it's just me, but I don't get sexually excited after our arguments."

Derek also made the point that Katie's jealousy issues were a pretty big problem in their relationship. "I started asking myself if this was how it was going to be if I ever had some of my closest friend over," he said, referring to Katie's disapproval of him getting closer to fellow Married at First Sight cast mate, Taylor Dunklin. "I understand that I could do a better job of making her feel more special than everyone else if we're all hanging out. But is it really that bad if I'm able to enjoy myself in a conversation with someone that isn't her?"

