'Marry Me in Yosemite' Star Cindy Busby Shows Love for Yosemite National Park on Instagram
Hallmark fans can hardly wait for the premiere of Marry Me in Yosemite — and neither can the film’s female lead Cindy Busby! The 39-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to gush about the filming location, Yosemite National Park, which is located in the Sierra Nevada mountain region of California.
Cindy Bush shared a behind-the-scenes snap with co-star Tyler Harlow at Yosemite National Park.
Cindy, who plays Zoe alongside actor Tyler Harlow’s Jack, recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the two amid the mountainous scenery of the park.
“Can’t wait for you all to see this majestic movie!” she captioned the image. “And you get to meet my talented costar.” Fans were quick to praise on the gorgeous scenery — which she agreed with, calling it “the best scenery” in a reply on the comment thread.
When another fan shared that the movie is set in their “happy place,” the blonde beauty shared, “It’s one of my happy places now too!” She had previously noted she had not visited the park before now.
Yosemite National Park is iconic for so many reasons.
Yosemite National park runs 1,200 square miles and is known for its waterfalls, ancient sequoia trees, and “Tunnel View” – an overlook where you can see El Capitan, Half Dome, and Bridalveil Fall.
In addition, Yosemite village boasts a series of shops and restaurants in addition to the Ansel Adams Gallery and Yosemite Museum.
'Marry Me in Yosemite' isn’t the only flick to use the iconic park as a filming location.
Other major motion pictures filmed at Yosemite National Park include Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Maverick, and The Great Outdoors – in addition to many more!
Hallmark’s Marry Me in Yosemite follows the tale of a photojournalist, Zoe, and environmentalist, Jack who take on the National Park together to obtain photos for her upcoming book. As this is a Hallmark movie, viewers will be sure to see sparks fly between Zoe and Jack as they embark on this unforgettable journey together.
Cindy recently took to Instagram to reflect on making the movie.
“Wow, what a ride!” she wrote back in June. “As I unwind, rest, connect, and settle back into “normal” life I think back at this past month of filming! Holy smokes!!! This project was beautiful, magical, exhausting, hilarious, challenging and epic! The passion, hard work, and endless hours that go into these projects from the cast and crew is truly mind blowing! It never gets old, it’s always exciting and a huge learning experience! Forever grateful for your constant love and support! Can’t wait for you all to see this one! Stay tuned”