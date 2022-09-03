'Marry Me in Yosemite' Star Cindy Busby Shows Love for Yosemite National Park on Instagram

Cindy, who plays Zoe alongside actor Tyler Harlow’s Jack, recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the two amid the mountainous scenery of the park.

“Can’t wait for you all to see this majestic movie!” she captioned the image. “And you get to meet my talented costar.” Fans were quick to praise on the gorgeous scenery — which she agreed with, calling it “the best scenery” in a reply on the comment thread.