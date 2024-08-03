Only a Couple 'Marrying Millions' Couples Actually Made It to Their Wedding Day
Could you actually hash it out as a millionaire's spouse? This show proves it's not as easy as you'd think.
Everyone wants to marry rich, but not everyone has what it takes. Marrying Millions followed couples in wealth disparity relationships as they navigated their relationship.
As with most dating shows, not all of those couples managed to tie the knot. Let's take a look at who is actually still together from the Lifetime hit show.
Sean Lourdes and Megan Thomas Lourdes
Sean Lourdes and Megan Thomas Lourdes are officially married. When fans last heard from the television pair, they were engaged and in the planning stages of their over-the-top luxury wedding.
After all, as is the point of the show, they were dripping with wealth considering Sean's dad was the founder of AUGE Media publishing. However, his wealth also posed a huge couple for the pair: to prenup or not to prenup?
Their 2019 marriage settled the decision with the choice to not sign off on prenup. So far, so good as their still going strong in their relationship. In fact, they have a son, Sean Lourdes Jr., together.
Drew Gemma and Rosie Marin
Despite the controversy surrounding the pair, Drew Gemma and Rosie Marin did make it out of the show and tied the knot. Their massive age difference caused many to side-eye the relationship, especially since they met on a sugar daddy website.
Nonetheless, it appears everything is working out for them anyway. Whether Rosie is in it for the money or for true love doesn't seem to really matter, anyway.
The pair eloped in Costa Rica at the end of the show. It was never really specified if this was a legal, binding marriage, which would mean the dollar signs matter, or if it was just for a show for social purposes.
Bill Hutchinson and Briana Ramirez
The 40 year age gap between Bill Hutchinson and Briana Ramirez definitely scared fans a bit, too. Briana was a waitress when the pair met, but Bill was a successful business man.
However, after the show, Bill was reportedly "arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl," according to People. Reports continued to develop as he faced one felony and five misdemeanors.
Many speculated that Bill and Briana split after the charges, but their relationship status still remains a mystery in the public's eye. Briana stopped really posting Bill online, but it's not clear if that's supposed to be a sign.
After all, in 2023, she did make a very cryptic post, sharing a photo of a car riding off with a "just married" sign on the back. "This is what’s really been going on," she wrote on Instagram with no indication of if that was her wedding or who was potentially with her in the car.
Shawn Isaac and Kate London
Shawn Isaac and Kate London didn't last. Despite being one of the more organic relationships on the scene, with a friendship turned to romance, the love eventually faded and even lead to some nasty arguments.
One of those arguments centered around money, too. In fact, Kate got very bent out of shape when she discovered that a bracelet he bought wasn't even made of real diamonds.
Katie Hamilton and Kolton Pierce
Katie Hamilton came pretty loaded, but not necessarily because of her work. Instead, she won $10 million in her former divorce, landing her that millionaire status.
Lifetime told Showbiz Cheatsheet that the pair's morals didn't align, causing them to go separate ways. "After the season ended, Katie told me 'the age and wealth gap is a huge thing for me. I'm done' which absolutely blindsided me," Kolton Pierce said.