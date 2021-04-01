'Marrying Millions' Star Nonie Creme and Her Ex-Husband Are Still Really Close

On this season of Marrying Millions , we meet Nonie Creme , a beauty mogul who is dating Reese Record, a skateboarder who's 17 years her junior. Fans are collectively fascinated by Nonie, who started out doing nails as a way to make a couple bucks and ended up working with celebrities, was the founding creative director of luxury nail polish brand butter LONDON, (which she ended up selling for $20 million), and now runs several new beauty and wellness brands.

How did it all start? Nonie moved to London because she was in love with a boy...who ended up becoming her first husband. When she was in London, she decided on doing nails because she didn't have a visa, and being a manicurist meant she could get paid in cash. So, not only did she start her career in London, but she had her first serious relationship.

Who is Nonie Creme's ex-husband?

Nonie Creme's ex-husband is named Lalo Creme. The two were married for 22 years, and are still on good terms, as they co-parent their daughter. Lalo is a real estate broker and creative who lives in Seattle, Wash. On his website, he describes himself as "a creative chap from England who loves telling brand stories through design. Art Director, Designer, Re-Toucher, Video Producer, Musician." As evidenced by his Instagram feed, Lalo is super into motorcycles, and is a cat lover.

According to Lalo's site, he's actually professionally collaborated with Nonie, as he lists butter LONDON as one of the brands he's worked with. While people think Lalo couldn't be more different from Reese, they're actually more similar than you'd think. For instance, Lalo loves to skateboard.

"Skateboarding not only guided me through my teens, it shaped me into the person I am now. The social scene, the music, the adrenaline, but most importantly for me: the graphics. I will never forget the first time I stepped into a skate shop, totally surrounded by colour, and by fresh and subversive design. I was hooked!" Lalo writes on his site.

Lalo and Reese are different in that (aside from age) Reese seems to be less established. Lifetime describes Reese on their site: "With only a high school diploma, he works odd jobs as an arborist and handyman. He works hard to pay his own way, but lacks motivation. Before he met Nonie, Reese was homeless, living out of his truck." It's unclear if Lalo is wealthy per se, but it seems like he owns a nice home in Seattle and has a steady flow of income.

According to Lalo's Instagram, it looks like he is currently with a significant other of his own (it's unclear if they're dating or married). He also posts photos of his and Nonie's 12-year-old daughter, Paloma.

As of now, we don't know exactly why Nonie and Lalo got divorced. There's a chance we'll find out though — Nonie told the Seattle Times that she's working on getting Lalo on the show. “He has been requested multiple times. We’re working on it because, boy, he is hilarious," she said.