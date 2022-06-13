Martha Mitchell Had Two Kids — Here's What Happened to Her Daughter, Marty

Season 1 of Gaslit looks at the complications Martha Mitchell, the socialite frequently credited with breaking the news about the Watergate burglary, had to face during and after her marriage to former U.S. Attorney General John N. Mitchell.

As Season 1, Episode 8 shows, Martha managed to get through the unprecedented mud-slinging campaign. The divorce crippled her finances, however, and she received a bone marrow cancer diagnosis after starting a new, independent life.