Martin Shkreli and His Girlfriend Are Determined to Make It Work, Despite Prison

Smythe was once a reporter for Bloomberg on all things involving standard white collar crimes. And when Shkreli’s own crime involving fraud became part of her work, she threw herself into reporting on it and learning more about him. So much so that she eventually left her husband, whom she had been married to for some time before she even knew who Shkreli was, and her cushy job.

The romance sent Smythe’s world into a tailspin. But, she told Elle, she has no regrets about the way her life changed during her friendship and subsequent romance with Shkreli.

"It's hard to think of a time when I felt happier," Smythe told the outlet. "At first he’s like, 'Can I call you my girlfriend?'" She added, of her relationship with Shkreli progressing while he was behind bars.