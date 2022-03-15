The Hunter in 'Midnight Suns' Is Marvel's First Customizable Hero

The Hunter in 'Midnight Suns' Is Marvel's First Customizable HeroBy Sara Belcher
Mar. 15 2022, Published 5:31 p.m. ET
It won't be until late 2022 that gamers will be able to dive into Marvel's Midnight Suns following a delay to its release, but fans are already anticipating who could be featured in the upcoming triple-A game.
Marvel's Midnight Suns explores the supernatural side of the Marvel heroes, featuring some who have yet to receive their on-screen adaptations in the MCU — but which characters will make appearances in the game? And who do players get to control? Here's what we know.
What Marvel superheroes are in 'Marvel's Midnight Suns'?
Marvel's Midnight Suns will bring together characters from multiple Marvel superhero groups, including the Avengers, the X-Men, the Eternals, "and more," according to the game's website. Many reports claim that only twelve of the heroes will be featured in the title upon its release, though it's likely that more will be added in updates to the game following its debut.
Of the 12 heroes expected to be part of the player's initial team, nine have been confirmed. These heroes are:
- Doctor Strange
- Captain America
- Captain Marvel
- Iron Man
- Wolverine
- Ghost Rider
- Magik
- Blade
- Nico Minoru
It's also likely that other members from the original Midnight Sons (the Marvel superhero group the video game is based on) will make appearances in some way or another. This group originally appeared in Ghost Rider in 1992 before it received its own series of comics that ran until 1994.
The original Midnight Sons had more than 20 members (many of whom are not featured in the upcoming game), including:
- Caretaker
- Vengeance/Detective Badlino
- Hellstrom
- Satana
- Scarlet Spider
- Jennifer Kale
- Morbius
- Werewolf by Night
- Danny Ketch
- Topaz
- Hannibal King
- Iron Fist
- Elsa Bloodstone
- Moon Knight
- Frank Drake
- Punisher
- Man-Thing
- Doctor Voodoo
It's unclear just how many of these characters will appear in the game in future updates, though at this time, it does not seem like the game will include as expansive a cast as some other Marvel games have.
Who is the Hunter in 'Marvel's Midnight Suns'? Meet the game's playable character.
In Marvel's Midnight Suns, the Hunter is the playable character users will control throughout the game. The Hunter is said to be the child of Lilith, the Mother of Demons. You've been brought back to life to help the Avengers and the Midnight Suns on their quest to defeat your mother before she summons the demon Chthon.
This is where the game veers a bit from the comics. In the original Midnight Sons, Lilith has four demon children, called the Lilin. Their names are Pilgrim, Nakota, Meatmarket, and Blackout (the former enemy of Ghost Rider). Lilith has always been an enemy of the Midnight Sons, though.
The Hunter is the first hero in any Marvel video game iteration to be fully customizable; players can choose whether they want the Hunter to be male or female and they can also select many attributes of the character's physical appearance.
It also appears that players will be able to customize the members of their team, picking different skins to change the way the characters look. Those who sign up for promotional emails from publisher 2K will also receive the Blade Nightstalker Skin to customize Blade in the game.