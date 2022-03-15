The Hunter in 'Midnight Suns' Is Marvel's First Customizable Hero

It won't be until late 2022 that gamers will be able to dive into Marvel's Midnight Suns following a delay to its release, but fans are already anticipating who could be featured in the upcoming triple-A game.

Marvel's Midnight Suns explores the supernatural side of the Marvel heroes, featuring some who have yet to receive their on-screen adaptations in the MCU — but which characters will make appearances in the game? And who do players get to control? Here's what we know.