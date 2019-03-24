'Selling Sunset's Mary and Romain Are Pretty Much #RelationshipGoals

Netflix's new docusoap Selling Sunset just dropped this weekend, but viewers are already obsessed. "Literally just binged my whole day on your show it's amazing I need another season straight away!!!" wrote one enthusiastic fan who can't seem to get enough of the drama between the six glamorous blondes who flip expensive properties for the wealthiest celebrities in Los Angeles.

The show centers around the Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage run by twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim, and essentially operated by the ladies on the show. Their firm boasts "more than $1B+ in total sales and $300 million in acting listings" around the most affluent areas of the city like Sunset Strip, Hollywood Hills, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Bel Air and Malibu.

Source: Netflix

But real estate is just the professional window that lets viewers into the personal lives of Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Potratz, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Heather Young and newcomer (and wife of Justin Hartley from This Is Us), Chrishell Hartley.

So it's no surprise that many curious fans are already wondering how these realtors are doing 2.5 years after filming began. And the person who seems to have piqued everyone's curiosity more than the rest is Mary Fitzgerald, 37, who was navigating her long-distance relationship with 25-year-old Romain Bonnet on the show.

Source: Instagram

Are Mary and Romain still together today? Great news for fans of the couple (but less so for anyone crushing on pastry-chef-turned-Wilhemina-model), Mary and Romain are still together today, and they're so cute, we practically can't deal. Despite it being almost three years since the Oppenheim Group embarked on this show, they seem more infatuated with each other than ever.

Just this morning, they reached out to each other via Instagram story. "One of my fav photos from a while back, I miss my baby," wrote Mary, who had to miss this weekend's Selling Sunset launch party because her "sister-time vacay was already booked and family comes first."

Source: Instagram

Romain, who responded to Mary's Instagram story by adding "Can't wait for her to come back <3," did attend this weekend's release event. He seems to even have forged his own relationship with the rest of the cast members, and posted photos from the party, which he captioned, "Always have the best time with them. Thanks @thechristinequinn for hosting us !! It was awesome."

Mary recently met Romain's parents. Fans are wildly opinionated when it comes to Mary and Romain's relationship. Could it have something to do with the fact that her own 21-year-old son is just four years younger than her current boyfriend? "I hope he is more decisive off-screen fro Mary," wrote one person on Instagram. "She comes off as the full package and he comes across as a surly teenager with a lot of growing up and figuring what he wants in life. Nice fling, easy on the eye, but not marriage material."

"Watching Season 1, look after Mary," they continued. "She is a top-shelf woman and deserves to be treated with respect and adoration, I really hope Romain is able to step up as I watch more of the series." Another added that she found them "cute together!" "Sure he's younger than you, but it doesn't matter, he will keep you young!" she continued. "And it seems like he loves your confidence as he seems indecisive. As far as age difference, you're only as old as you feel."

Well, it seems like Mary is quite confident that the two are going forward because she recently hopped on a 12-hour flight to meet Romain's family in his hometown of Brittany, France. "After almost two years, coming back to France to see and for her to meet my family in #bretagne has been such a pleasure," Romain posted on Instagram last month.

"A little cold compared to our usual weather but so much fun. Looking forward to those next couple days with her, here." Mary and Romain aren't long-distance anymore.

From the looks of their social media pages, it seems like Romain has decided to permanently relocate to the States. As a model for Wilhemina, it appears from his Instagram page that he travels from coast to coast quite often, but his most recent shoot seems to have been a local one, right in Malibu.