Mary Mara, Star of 'Ray Donovan,' Suddenly Passed Away — Here's What We Know

After watching Love Potion No. 9, you're going to want to pop over to Hulu and binge all of ER (yes, every episode is available!) if only to get to Mary's character Loretta Sweet. In her obituary, which was obtained by People, Mary was described as someone drawn to "complex portrayals of often-troubled characters," with Loretta being the clearest example of that. Loretta was a "sympathetic, down-and-out prostitute and single mother on the NBC series," who was played beautifully by Mary.