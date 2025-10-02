‘RHOM’ Star Marysol Patton Announces Knee Surgery Following Adriana’s Body Shaming Comment "I can't wait to share this journey with you as I lose the loose skin that's been affecting my confidence." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 2 2025, 11:47 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@marysolpatton

While she's not an official mojito holder on The Real Housewives of Miami, Marysol Patton has been with the show from the beginning. And, as her time on the show has evolved, she's remained the same in most regards. However, like most people who have spent years in the public eye, or even on Earth, some parts of her appearance have changed over time.

During Season 7 of RHOM, Marysol's beef with Adriana de Moura brought unwanted attention to her knees. Since then, the reality star decided to surgically fix her body issues.

Source: Bravo

Marysol Patton announced her plans to have knee surgery to remove "loose skin."

According to Marysol's September 2025 Instagram post, she took action to change her knees. The Bravolebrity's IG story showed her at Miami plastic surgeon Dr. Rubinstein's office in partnership with body contouring technology Renuvion. Marysol captioned the photo from the consultation and shared that she was excited to bring her fans along for her surgery.

"I can't wait to share this journey with you as I lose the loose skin that's been affecting my confidence," she wrote, tagging the brand and encouraging her fans to "find a physician near you."

Marysol also spoke about her knee surgery plans with fellow Real Housewives star . In a post shared on their feeds, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star encouraged her friend to remove her loose skin, stating it would make her feel more confident. Marysol agreed and expressed her excitement for the surgery.

"I’ve been on the hunt for something to help tighten the pesky loose skin on my hands and knees and I finally found the answer with Renuvion!" Marysol wrote. "A few weeks ago, I had an amazing consultation with @DrRubinstein, and I cannot wait to share my final results with you. Stay tuned, the big reveal is coming soon."

What did Adriana de Moura say about Marysol Patton's knees?

Marysol's decision to change her knees came after her nemesis, Adriana, made multiple shady comments about them. Amid their seemingly never-ending feud, Adriana dragged her former BFF's needs during a tipsy rant after Marysol refused to get on the same yacht as her. Adriana called Marysol an "old wh--e" and also insulted her knees. "Go get plastic surgery on your bony knees, cause they need it! Your wrinkled knees!”

The comment was amusing for many fans, though also confusing, as some weren't sure if you could actually improve your knees with plastic surgery. Marysol confirmed that you can with her Renuvion consultation. Still, she shared with Page Six at the Virtual Reali-Tea Awards that Adrianna's comments was hurtful for several reasons. In addition to the comment directly affecting her, Marysol told the outlet the taunting she received from Adrianna was similar to what her late mother, Mama Elsa Patton, endured.

"I have to say that those things, like, affect me a lot, because people used to say those things to my mom,” Marysol explained. Adriana, for her part, doesn't regret making fun of Marysol's body. According to her September 2025 interview on Watch What Happens Live, which aired after her "wrinkled knees" comment, Marysol was the one who started it.

"Marysol started with the aging comments," Adriana explained. "Like, if you go back, the first episode, in her confessional, she says, ‘Nobody wants to make out with her, and time’s ticking.’” “So that was the first, you know, like dig thrown, from there on, I’m just responding," she continued. "So, if you attack first, I gotta defend myself.”