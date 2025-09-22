‘RHOM’s’ Marysol Patton’s Husband, Steve McNamara’s Net Worth Is Slightly Smaller Than Hers The Bravo OG's marriage to her second husband didn't become legal until three years into their union. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 22 2025, 4:19 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

From the first episode of The Real Housewives of Miami, which aired in February 2011, Marysol Patton has kept fans tuned into everything happening in her lavish life. In her earlier seasons, Marysol didn't often discuss her bond with her mother, the late Elsa Patton. Instead, she brought fans into her strained relationship with her ex-husband, Philippe Pautesta-Herder.

In 2021, the bilingual beauty married her husband, Steve McNamara, in a private wedding in Tulum, Mexico. Two years later, Steve and Marysol renewed their wedding vows with a lavish wedding ceremony in a historic Ardgowan Castle in Glasgow, Scotland. As expected, after seeing the pricey decisions the Bravolebrity and her husband make, fans have grown suspicious of their coins. Here's everything to know about Steve's net worth.

What is Steve McNamara's net worth?

Steve reportedly has an estimated net worth of $6 million, which would explain his and Marysol's ability to have not one, but two destination weddings. The RHOM husband reportedly earns his money from his lengthy career as a contractor and the president of Anzac Contractors, Inc., a highway and heavy construction company. According to Steve's LinkedIn, he has been with the company since 1983, serving as both vice president and president.

Marysol's husband's net worth isn't anything to scoff at. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Steve's wife outearns him. Marysol's estimated net worth is $7 million. Most of her earnings came from owning a successful public relations firm, The Patton Group. According to Marysol's LinkedIn, she retired from The Patton Group in 2016 and launched another successful company, her clip-in collection Locks & Mane.

Marysol Patton and Steve McNamara weren't legally married until 2024.

Marysol and Steve's mutual go-getter energy likely helped them create an even greater life together than if they were apart. Fortunately, they found each other and, as previously shared, tied the knot in 2021. However, Steve and Marysol's first wedding didn't legalize their union. Neither did their second wedding in 2023. This was because both of them happened outside of the U.S.

According to a November 2024 interview on her Housewives family Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp's podcast, Two T's in a Pod, Marysol and Steve's then-three-year marriage didn't become legal in September 2024. When asked why she and her husband waited so long to make their union legal, she gave a very practical reason behind the decision.

"Listen, we all are going to get older," Marysol admitted on the podcast's live show in Burbank, Calif. "We're all going to have to face mortality. I've lost a lot of friends in the last year. I've lost my parents. I'm living with an amazing man, and we've been married everywhere in the world except for Florida where it's legal."