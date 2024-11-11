Rumors Swirl That Teddi Mellencamp Had an Affair With Her Horse Trainer Amid Divorce News

While a longstanding running joke about The Real Housewives franchise is that the Bravo series is graciously open to giving non, or even never-wives a platform on one of its shows. However, 2024 has introduced fans to several newly single Housewives stars publicly picking up the pieces of their divorce, including Porsha Williams, Alexia Nepola, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley. In November 2024, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave joined the ex-wives club.

Teddi announced via Instagram on Nov. 2 that she and her husband Edwin Arroyave filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage and three children. Since then, the details surrounding what led to the divorce has been murky, as rumors have surfaced Teddi's extramarital affair with her horse trainer could've led to her divorce. Here's the tea.

Rumors have surfaced that Teddi Mellencamp and her married horse trainer had an affair.

Teddi cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind her and Edwin's split. The Two T's In A Pod co-host also briefly discussed the split in her Instagram post confirming the divorce. "After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce," Teddi wrote via Instagram on Nov. 2. "My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter."

Soon after Teddi's post, multiple outlets reported that she had an affair during her and Edwin's marriage. On DeuxMoi's podcast, she alleged that she received "several DMs" from sources stating her and the horse trainer's relationship was the catalyst for her divorce. The social media account claimed the trainer's wife found out about the affair and confronted Teddi about it several months before her divorce filing.

"People are telling me this is a well known fact in the horse show community and that when the wife found out – this is the person’s words….it was an all out brawl between them that happened at a horse show in mid September when everything came to light. So I would gather that is why so many people know about it.”

The source also told Deux Moi that Teddi managed to keep the alleged affair a secret from Edwin until the day before he filed. To make things even messier, Edwin was reportedly having an affair too.

Teddi Arroyave is seeking full custody of her and Edwin's children.

While Teddi hasn't addressed the rumors about her alleged affair, some of the demands of her divorce have gone public. In court documents obtained by E! News, she's requesting spousal support from the Skyline Security CEO, plus primary custody of their minor children Slate, Cruz, and Dove, with Edwin having visitation rights.

In another filing, Teddi's ex responded and asked that the court enforce the couple's prenup, which states "all assets, income from all sources, and obligations of each party are his/her separate property, except as specifically set forth therein." He also stated he doesn't have knowledge of all the property they have separately or together and will "amend this Response and/or file and/or serve appropriate further pleadings to set forth any additional information at a later time as more information becomes available to him."