Mason Disick Said Jeffree Star Was "Spoiled" in Viral 2020 TikTok Video

11-year-old Mason Disick made his foray into the world of social media in the spring of 2020, and it didn't take long for things to reach boiling point.

After famously spilling a few tightly kept family secrets during an explosive Instagram Live, Kourtney Kardashian's oldest son went on to shoot a TikTok Live with Addison Rae — in which he threw some shade at YouTuber extraordinaire Jeffree Star. So, what did Mason have to say?