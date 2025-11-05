Who Is ‘Regretting You’ Actor Mason Thames Dating? Inside His Relationship Status Rumors of Mason’s dating life have been swirling for the last few years, but have recently picked up momentum. By Danielle Jennings Updated Nov. 5 2025, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In the history of Hollywood, there have been endless examples of co-stars falling in love on set and starting a relationship — and the latest rumors of the sort surround Regretting You star Mason Thames, who has previously been linked to his leading ladies.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor has displayed notable chemistry onscreen, but fans want to know what his relationship is in real life. Let’s find out if Mason is single or taken.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Mason Thames dating?

Rumors of Mason’s dating life have been swirling for the last few years, but have recently picked up momentum following the release of the romantic drama Regretting You, in which he stars opposite McKenna Grace.

Currently, Mason has not shared publicly if he is dating anyone or in a committed relationship — but that hasn’t stopped fans from shipping him with McKenna due to their chemistry on and off screen. The rumors about Mason and McKenna possibly dating reached a fever pitch after paparazzi photos were released.

Article continues below advertisement

In June 2025, Mason and McKenna were photographed holding hands while out together in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.

A few weeks later, Mason confirmed in an interview with Seventeen that he and McKenna "hang out, like, all the time," per the outlet. He continued, adding, "Not too long ago, we went to the aquarium and just walked around. She has an aquarium playlist in her AirPods. So she had one in her ear, and I had one in mine while we looked at sharks."

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

For his 18th birthday in August, Mason told People that McKenna was there to celebrate his milestone. "I'm 18! I was home back in Texas and I got like a little birthday week and Mckenna was also there, and that was really nice." "We spent that together and I spent some time with my family and some of my best friends, and it was nice,” he added. “It was chill. She's so funny and such a nice person, so she gels with everybody."

Then there was the news that surrounded the pair kissing, first with a viral TikTok video back in April recreating a scene from the indie hit 500 Days of Summer, and then the confirmation that many of their kisses in Regretting You were improvised.

Article continues below advertisement

Mason has also sparked dating rumors with ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ co-star Nico Parker.

Despite starring in the film together and exhibiting obvious chemistry, Mason and Nico were never confirmed to be dating each other, per StyleCaster. During their press run for the live adaptation of the animated hit, the two spoke very highly of each other, which led to dating rumors, but there is no evidence that their relationship went beyond professional.

Source: Mega

Mason recently spoke highly of his female co-stars, including Madeliene McGraw, who he stars opposite in ‘Black Phone 2.’