Matt Kaplan and Alex Cooper Are Engaged — Who Is Matt's Ex-Wife? Matt Kaplan is well-regarded for his work as a film producer and businessman, but what do we know about his ex-wife and current fiancée? By Chris Barilla Apr. 26 2023, Published 1:51 p.m. ET

It seems as though wedding bells are in order! Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper announced on April 25, 2023, that she and film producer Matt Kaplan are engaged, shocking and delighting legions of fans worldwide with the news.

Although the revelation that Alex is getting hitched surprised many of her followers, the marriage isn't Matt's first time saying "I do" to someone. With that being said, what do we know about Matt's ex-wife?

Source: Getty Images Matt Kaplan's ex-wife, Claire Holt

Who is Matt Kaplan's ex-wife? He has been married before.

Years before he met Alex, Matt married another famous face. In 2015, he and actor Claire Holt became engaged. Per her IMDb, Claire was born on June 11, 1988, in Queensland, Australia.

She is most famous for portraying the role of Rebekah Mikaelson in both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. Other notable roles that she has taken on include Samara Cook in Pretty Little Liars, Chastity Meyer in Mean Girls 2, and Emma Gilbert in H2O: Just Add Water.

Claire is also one of four siblings, a black belt in tae kwon do, and enjoys hobbies including competitive water polo, swimming, volleyball, playing guitar, and playing piano. A graduate of the Stuartholme School in Toowong, Australia, she used to participate in the school's choir as well. Claire and Matt's marriage was made official in July 2016. Little information emerged about them during their time as a married couple, and it seems as though the harmony of their union ended rather quickly.

According to People, Claire and Matt divorced just one day before their one-year anniversary. The publication obtained court documents in which Matt cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Apparently, the producer claimed at the time that the former couple separated on April 24, 2017, but on May 2, 2017, Claire stated that the split actually happened on April 27, 2017. After splitting from Matt, Claire married Andrew Joblon in 2018.

Matt Kaplan got engaged to 'Call Her Daddy' host Alex Cooper in 2023.

It has been a few years since Matt and Claire dissolved their relationship, and it appears that the film producer has found love again. This time, it is with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, whom he met on Zoom in 2020 and kept his relationship with almost completely private until the announcement of their engagement.

"I like, blacked out," Cooper told W Magazine during an interview about the proposal. She added, "I think I said yes at first. It was very surreal." As for how well they get along, Alex said, "Matt has always been my biggest supporter. It's very attractive to have a man not be intimidated by a woman's extreme success."