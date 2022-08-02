Believe It or Not, Matt Roloff Is Actually One of Four Siblings
In terms of reality television success, few can hold a candle to Matt Roloff. He and his family have built a television empire on the TLC reality television program Little People, Big World, giving viewers a candid look at their lives and experiences.
Fans have come to learn quite a lot about Matt's immediate family through Little People, Big World, but the show hasn't always highlighted specific aspects of Matt's life prior to starting his family with his ex-wife, Amy Roloff. With that being said, who are Matt's siblings? Let's unpack all of the known details regarding his family.
Who are Matt Roloff's siblings?
Fans of Little People, Big World may not be immediately aware that Matt is actually one of four children. On April 30, 2022, Matt took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and his three siblings when they were all children.
"Cleaning up my office today and came across this photo," he captioned the flick. "Missed national siblings day a few weeks ago. But better late than never. Left to right: brothers Samuel George, Joshua Luke, Matthew James, and sister Ruth Margret."
Upon checking out the photo many fans began noting that it appeared as though one of Matt's siblings seemed to also be a little person.
The sheer amount of comments from fans questioning if Matt's sibling was also a little person spurred the reality star to chime in and clarify.
"Yes. Sam is an LP [little person] just like me, but 6 years younger," Matt replied to commenters.
Are Matt Roloff's parents little people as well?
Questions about Matt's brother also being a little person had fans going even deeper and questioning if either of his parents are little people as well, but that isn't the case. Neither Peggy nor Ron Roloff have the same condition as Matt and Sam, and devout Little People, Big World fans will likely recall that the California residents have traveled to Oregon on different occasions to see Matt and his children.
Fans may also recall that Matt's ex, Amy, who is also a little person, did not come from parents with the same condition either. It goes without saying that we still have a lot to learn about the genetics surrounding dwarfism.
Could any of Matt's children have their own children that are little people as well?
Genetics are an interesting grab bag, but it seems as though Matt's son, Zach Roloff, is the most likely of Matt's children to have a child of his own that is also a little person. Unlike Matt's three other children, (Jeremy, Jacob, and Molly), Zach is a little person like Matt, making the condition more likely to pop up in his child. However, it is still entirely possible that any of his other siblings could also birth a child that is a little person due to recessive genes.
The dynamics within the Roloff family are always changing, and it's precisely why fans have been obsessing over everything related to Matt and his brood for years now.
To further keep up with one of America's favorite reality television families, be sure to check out Little People, Big World, airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC or on the Discovery Plus app.