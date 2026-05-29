Matt Sturniolo Is Releasing a Book — What It’s About and When It Releases “Hey, Mom and Dad, I wrote a book!!!!!!!” By Jennifer Farrington Published May 29 2026, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@matthew.sturniolo

If you’re a fan of the Sturniolo Triplets, the popular YouTube trio known for their comedy, vlogs, and challenges, you might be interested to know that one of the members is releasing a book. Matt Sturniolo, who makes up one-third of the group, announced via Instagram on May 28, 2026, that he wrote a book and even shared the exact date it will drop for fans to grab a copy.

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So aside from being an influencer and online sensation, Matt can also add “author” to the mix of accomplishments. His book, titled What Happened Yesterday, is a memoir that dives into the good, the bad, and the in-between moments from his life. Want more details? Well, keep scrolling!

Matt Sturniolo is releasing a book. Here’s what it’s about and when it releases.

So Matt Sturniolo dropped some major news on Instagram at the end of May 2026, sharing that he had written a memoir titled What Happened Yesterday and will be releasing it in the summertime, Aug. 18, 2026, to be exact. In his Instagram announcement, he captioned it, “Hey, Mom and Dad, I wrote a book!!!!!!!” adding, “Feeling overwhelmed with gratitude and appreciation today, thank you all!”

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People got an exclusive look at the book details, revealing that it will go into some major life moments for Matt, including milestones like how his YouTube group with his brothers gained so much momentum that they went on multiple U.S. tours that reportedly sold out. The outlet also shared that it will dive into things like the time he learned how to drive, when he started therapy, and how he navigated the fame that came with his online fanbase.

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But it won’t only focus on his rise as an internet sensation alongside his brothers. It’ll also touch on more vulnerable life moments, like when his childhood home was ruined in a fire and when his grandfather passed away. But make no mistake, while Matt’s memoir is going to get deep and give readers a glimpse into a more intimate side of him, he doesn’t want it to be viewed as a “sob story,” he wrote in the book’s synopsis, according to People.

He also shared with the outlet that, “Writing has been a huge part of my private life for as long as I can remember. This is the first time I'm sharing such a big part of my life publicly in a format I've never shared with anyone before.” He also explained how “excited” he is to “share my story with the world” and that he will “always be and will continue to be grateful for the opportunity to create a project as meaningful to me as W.H.Y.”

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Matt Sturniolo’s brothers are very supportive of his memoir.

While it’s clear Matt has some very supportive fans, with his announcement of his memoir on Instagram racking up over 276,000 likes in just 21 hours, his brothers are showing their support too.