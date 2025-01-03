Matthew Alan Livelsberger's Politics Don't Add Up — His Uncle Claims He Was a Trump Supporter "He loved Trump, and he was always a very, very patriotic soldier, a patriotic American," according to Matthew's uncle. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 3 2025, 8:34 a.m. ET Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department; Mega

While most of the world welcomed the new year with friends and family, celebrating in joy, others faced tragedy. Among them were the victims and families impacted by what are believed to be terrorist attacks carried out by Matthew Alan Livelsberger and Shamsud Din Jabbar. Though both men are believed to have acted independently, they share significant similarities, including their military backgrounds. Authorities are working to piece together the motives of both attackers.

While Shamsud was determined to be an ISIS supporter, Matthew's motives remain unclear. His case is particularly perplexing, as his uncle revealed that Matthew was a Trump supporter, despite detonating a bomb in a Tesla Cybertruck parked outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. His uncle also described him as deeply patriotic. So, why would Matthew target a location associated with Donald Trump? Let’s explore his political affiliations to better understand.

Exploring Matthew Alan Livelsberger's political preferences.

Source: Facebook/@Sara Livelsberger; Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

If you ask certain members of his family, Matthew "was a 100 percent patriot," proudly supporting the U.S. Army and Trump, according to his uncle, Dean Livelsberger, who spoke to The Independent.

What's more, Matthew also had a tattoo of a bald eagle and an American flag on his shoulder. "He used to have all patriotic stuff on Facebook. He was 100 percent loving the country," Dean said, adding, "He loved Trump, and he was always a very, very patriotic soldier, a patriotic American. It’s one of the reasons he was in Special Forces for so many years. It wasn’t just one tour of duty."

While Matthew's military record supports the notion that he was a staunch U.S. supporter — at least on paper — questions remain about his motives. Kevin McMahill, Sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, confirmed during a press conference that Matthew had served at Fort Bragg, N.C., deployed to Afghanistan in 2009, and was an active-duty service member at the time of his death.

Despite this, many aspects of the incident remain puzzling, particularly his political preferences. Why would someone described as an avid Trump supporter who loved their country target the Trump International Hotel? Adding to the mystery is Dean’s observation that the bomb’s execution didn’t align with the level of expertise expected from someone with Matthew’s extensive combat background.

JUST IN: Family of accused Trump hotel truck bomber Matthew Livelsberger says he was a “big Trump supporter,” questions the incident.



Odd.



The uncle of Livelsberger told the Independent that he is confused by the explosion because his nephew could rig a bomb to blow up half the… pic.twitter.com/uJ4uDmfWzR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 2, 2025

Perhaps Matthew was a Trump supporter at one point and proudly served his country, but somewhere along the line, things may have taken a darker turn. According to The Independent, while Matthew was divorced, he had recently welcomed a child with his fiancé. However, photos of her and the engagement ring he gave her reportedly disappeared from Facebook. At the time of the alleged Cybertruck attack, which left seven individuals injured, Matthew was on leave from Germany.

Matthew Livelsberger's ex-wife reportedly wasn't a supporter of Donald Trump.

People are scrambling to connect any dots related to the Cybertruck explosion allegedly carried out by Matthew Livelsberger, but much remains unknown about him, his political beliefs, and his family.

Matt and Sara Livelsberger were definitely not Trump Supporters. pic.twitter.com/2xcHbKbWdt — Kathy (@Kathy202424) January 2, 2025

Internet sleuths have linked him to a woman named Sara, believed to be his ex-wife, who posted several anti-Trump sentiments online — though those posts date back to 2016 or earlier.