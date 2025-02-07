Is British Actor Matthew Beard Married? Here's the Scoop Matthew often plays in mystery roles, which makes it utterly appropriate that his relationship status is often a mystery. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 7 2025, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: PBS

When it comes to British and American cinema, there are some major superstar crossovers. However, it's not uncommon for actors to strike it big in the United Kingdom and struggle to find purchase in America. This may be due to the fact that British television and American television often differ in composition and tone, and acting skills may not translate to the larger-than-life big emotions of American television. Yet there are some actors who manage to bridge the gap across the pond, and strike it big with both British and American audiences.

A great example of this would be Matthew Beard, who first came to fame as Peter Hilton in the Alan Turing biopic The Imitation Game. These days, however, he's starring in his own British television series known as Vienna Blood. While we know he has pond-hopping skills, what do we know about his personal life? Is he married? Here's the scoop on this up-and-coming star who has harnessed both British and American audiences, along with moving neatly between film and television.

Is Matthew Beard married? Here's what we know.

Unfortunately, learning about Matthew's personal life is a bit of a challenge. It seems as though it's not unusual for famous British actors to avoid social media presence. Imitation Game co-star Benedict Cumberbatch, for instance, won't join social media. He once jokingly told People that it would be a "disaster," quipping, "I can't Tweet to save my life."

It would seem that fellow actor Matthew is following in his co-stars footsteps, and he doesn't have a noticeable presence on social media. This means we don't get personal tea directly from the source, unfortunately.

It seems as though Matthew is not married, and we don't have any information about who he might be dating, if anyone. Blog Oli and Alex speculates that he was tied to a mystery woman as recently as 2024, but the site admits that they have zero information aside from a vague reference to a source close to Matthew who has reported the relationship. So is he married, or does he have a partner? In short, we don't think so.

From side character to main character, Matthew beard evolved as 'Vienna Blood' gave him a chance to spread his acting wings.

Matthew's fans will have to speculate, hope, dream, wish, or whatever they may do until and unless he makes a public announcement about his marital or relationship status.

In the meantime, there are some things we do know about him. Although he looks like he hasn't aged in 20 years, Matthew was born in 1989, and appeared in his first television role all the way back in 1991 in Soldier Soldier.

He has appeared in several films and television series since, but his name gained global renown after he starred in the 2014 film The Imitation Game alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, and others. It didn't take long before he was elevated to a central role as Max Liebermann in the 2019 PBS series Vienna Blood.