Matthew Macfadyen Is Married — Meet His Wife and Kids

As of 2022, Matthew Macfayden and Keeley Hawes have been married for almost 20 years. According to Daily Mail, they met and fell in love in a very complicated way — she was a newlywed at the time, married to a cartoon designer named Spencer McCallum. She had just given birth to their son.

However, when she started working on the set of a BBC spy drama called Spooks in 2002, everything changed. That’s where she crossed paths with Matthew.