Matthew McConaughey's Net Worth: Risky Career Changes and Investments Have Paid Off

Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has had a heck of a film career. Once primarily associated with rom coms featuring goofy premises and even animals with human qualities, he's covered a wide breadth of roles.

His turns as Rust Cohle in season one of True Detective, Joseph Cooper in Interstellar, Ron Woodroof in the Oscar-grabbing Dallas Buyers Club, provided a significant contrast to his work in films like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. McConaughey's body of work has not only earned him accolades but also a reportedly substantial net worth, to boot.

What is Matthew McConaughey's net worth?

At least two separate outlets report Matthew McConaughey's net worth to be $160 million. Finance-Monthly writes that, between his "successful acting career, endorsements, business ventures, and investments," McConaughey has managed to secure a redoubtable amount of money to his name.

Matthew McConaughey Actor Net worth: $160 million Birth name: Matthew David McConaughey Birth date: Nov. 4, 1969 Education: University of Texas at Austin Spouse: Camila Alves Children: 3, Levi, Vida, Livingston Parents: Mary Kathleen, James Donald McConaughey

Furthermore, Cine Net Worth has also echoed this same figure, and both outlets have attributed a combination of his earnings he's accrued through film performances, along with brand deals and personal business ventures for his $160 million net worth.

Finance-Monthly writes that McConaughey actively participates in real estate endeavors, including a $10 million Malibu beachfront mansion, as well as a "sprawling Texas Ranch." The outlet went on to state that McConaughey has other investment properties he's put money into in order to expand his portfolio.

The star also delineated some of the hardships that came along with his decision to no longer pursue rom coms so that he could push himself into the different types of roles he was eager to get into. During a sit-down interview on the Diary of a CEO podcast, McConaughey revealed he turned down a $14.5 million paycheck for a romantic comedy.

After not receiving any offers for months, the sizable offer first came in with an $8 million paycheck, but McConaughey said he wasn't interested after reading the script. This prompted the production company to make a $12 million offer, but he still said no dice.

The third and final proposed salary for McConaughey was a staggering $14.5 million, which gave him some pause. He also said that the script was a bit better written, and that he could've definitely made the movie work. Ultimately, he remained steadfast in his decision to take on dramatic roles.

He adamantly believes that if he had taken that script, he wouldn't have been considered for The Lincoln Lawyer, which set him on a completely different career trajectory. McConaughey would go on to star in Killer Joe, The Paperboy, Mud, Dallas Buyers Club, Interstellar, Magic Mike, and True Detective, among others.