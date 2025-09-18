Drag Queen Monét X Change Is Taking Things to the Next Level With Partner Andy Short
"Locked in," Monét captioned a photo of the couple's proposal.
Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race know who Monét X Change is.
The drag queen made her first appearance on the show in Season 10, where she was voted Miss Congeniality. She then returned for All Stars Season 4, where she infamously tied with Trinity the Tuck for the series' first-ever double-win.
Off-screen, Monet is winning again, but instead of a tiara, she is rocking an engagement ring from her longtime partner, Andy Short.
So, who is Andy Short? Here's what we know about Monét X Change's partner, and how their relationship has evolved over time.
Who is Monét X Change's partner, Andy Short?
According to Pride, Andy and Monét first made their relationship official in 2020. The couple remained together throughout some of the biggest moments of the drag queen's career.
This impressive trajectory has included the launch of Monét's successful podcast called Sibling Rivalry with fellow RPDR winner Bob the Drag Queen.
Andy is a personal trainer, and according to his Instagram bio, he is "Supporting sober active communities w/ The Phoenix."
His Instagram page is full of sweet snaps of the couple's travels and red carpet appearances, including the GLAAD Media Awards in April 2025.
Monét X Change and Andy Short announced their engagement in September 2025.
After nearly five years together, the couple revealed they are ready to take their relationship to the next level.
Through a wholesome Instagram post, Andy and Monét X Change announced that they got engaged.
"Locked in," Monét wrote alongside photos of the engagement and stunning engagement ring.
Andy also shared the exciting news, writing, "My sweetie. Huge thank you to everyone who helped make this little surprise... oh and to my new fiancé agreeing to this."
RPDR alums flooded Monét X's comment sections with well-wishes and a few roasts.
"Can I be the third?" Trixie Mattel wrote before Biance Del Rio added, "PRENUP!!!! PRENUP! PRENUPTIAL AGREEMENT!"
RPDR judge Michelle Visage also celebrated the couple, writing, "OMG CONGRATS!!!!!"
This engagement news comes just one month after it was revealed that RPDR star Alaska is also engaged to her longtime partner, Matthew Hermann.
"My longtime partner Matthew Herrmann proposed to me yesterday," Alaska told Entertainment Weekly. "It was after my grandma’s 90th birthday celebration."
2025 also saw the engagement of RPDR alums Plastique Tiara in March and Lexi Love in June.
"Baby boy, this is serious," Plastique wrote alongside a photo of her huge engagement ring. Lexi also gushed about her partner Jay Groff, writing, "I could write a book about my love for you, but I'll just say this: I promise to love you to my fullest capacity every day for as long as we both live."
As RuPaul would say,