Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey Is Recovering at Home With His Wife After ATV Accident By Joseph Allen Mar. 29 2023, Published 9:52 a.m. ET

Old Dominion fans are breathing a sigh of relief following news that the band would have to delay several tour dates following an ATV accident that involved singer Matthew Ramsey.

Thankfully, Matthew's injuries aren't life threatening, but the accident nevertheless led some to want to learn more about the singer's wife, Sara Dudley, and what their relationship is like. Here's what we know.

Who is Matthew Ramsey's wife, Sara Dudley?

Matthew's wife Sara works in education and also runs the Ramsey Foundation, a charitable organization devoted to promoting arts and entertainment in rural areas of the country. In addition to this work, Sara also spends much of her time as a single parent, in large part because Old Dominion tours at an incessant and impressive clip.

Does Matthew Ramsey have any kids?

Matthew and Sara have two daughters, although Matthew has said that he doesn't get to spend as much time with them as he should. "It's not easy. It's not easy at all. We don't have much of a personal life right now, as much as we're touring," Matthew said during an interview with Country Fancast in 2018. "We try to fly home as much as we can. We're constantly trying to figure that out. There's no real right answer."

At the time, Matthew explained that it wasn't really feasible for his family to accompany Old Dominion on the road, in part because they were touring on a crowded bus filled with both people and the equipment they would need for their performances. While the COVID-19 pandemic may have given Matthew a chance to spend more time with family, it's probably not exactly the situation he was hoping for.

"There's a lot of FaceTime, and I'm going to bed when they're getting up. We just try to take in as much as we can and look forward to seeing them when we get back," Matthew told People, explaining the difficulty of balancing his familial obligations with his professional ones. Old Dominion's success has likely meant great things for every member of the group, but it has also come at a cost.

Matthew Ramsey was in an ATV accident.

Recently, some Old Dominion fans were disappointed following the news that the band would have to delay its tour dates because of an injury that Matthew sustained during an ATV accident. According to reporting in People, the 45-year-old fractured his pelvis in three places during the accident, although he also said that he's expected to "heal just fine" in the injury's aftermath.

"Well friends — I'm afraid I have some disappointing news. I was in an ATV accident that has left my pelvis fractured in three places. The good news is it's gonna heal just fine. The bad news is I'm gonna have to stay home and recover for a little while," he said in a statement following the injury. "I know we all had plans to sing and dance together in Key West. I was looking forward to that so much! We will make it up to you!"