Maxx Crosby Health Explained After Ravens Back out of Blockbuster Trade
Maxx Crosby has undergone eight surgeries in seven years, but the Raiders star insists his recovery is moving fast.
Raiders fans are up in arms as concern grows over Maxx Crosby’s health. The Raiders shut Maxx down for the final two games of the 2025 season and placed him on injured reserve after what the team described as a careful review with multiple medical specialists.
Maxx then underwent surgery in January. According to the Associated Press, doctors repaired a torn meniscus in his left knee during the procedure. Fans have asked why Maxx isn’t playing right now, and the answer is simple. He is focused on rehab and working his way back to the NFL.
What’s going on with Maxx Crosby’s health?
In February, Maxx reassured fans that his recovery was going well. He even suggested he was ahead of schedule. “I’m ahead of schedule, and it’s business as usual,” Maxx said, per the AP. “It’s my eighth surgery in seven years. It’s something that I’ve gotten used to. It’s all about perspective, about how you approach what you want to accomplish. I’m willing to run that marathon.”
Then the Ravens situation added another layer of drama. According to the AP, Baltimore and Las Vegas had agreed to a deal that would have sent Maxx to the Ravens for two first-round picks, including the No. 14 pick in this year’s draft. However, NFL trades depend on a player passing a physical. Teams also cannot finalize deals until the new league year begins.
Baltimore ultimately backed out after raising medical concerns during Maxx’s physical. The decision blew up what looked like one of the wildest trades of the offseason. According to ESPN, the Ravens quickly pivoted and agreed to sign Trey Hendrickson instead, which made the Maxx situation look even messier.
After the trade collapsed, one of Maxx’s agents stepped in to calm the noise. Agent C.J. LaBoy revealed that Maxx remains on track in his recovery. Maxx is expected to participate in offseason activities. However, there is still no exact game return date because the 2026 NFL season has not started yet.
What is Maxx Crosby’s net worth?
Maxx has built serious wealth during his NFL career. According to Spotrac, his career earnings have reached about $96 million. In March 2025, the Raiders announced a major contract extension that significantly boosted his financial standing. The deal runs three years and is worth $106.5 million, with $91.5 million guaranteed.
The Raiders originally drafted Maxx in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the No. 106 overall pick out of Eastern Michigan. Since then, he has grown into one of the league’s most disruptive pass rushers.
Maxx has played 110 career games and recorded 69.5 sacks across seven seasons. Even while dealing with knee issues in 2025, he still finished with 10 sacks in 15 games. He has also earned five straight Pro Bowl selections, which explains why teams were willing to offer premium draft picks to acquire him.