Mazzi Is One of the Breakout Characters in Netflix's 'Family Reunion'

Fans have followed the McKellan family in Family Reunion since the series premiered on Netflix in 2019. And, while we all love Tia Mowry as Cocoa, many have a soft spot for the actor who plays Mazzi, and they're curious about him.

The young actor was introduced in Part 1 of the series, and when Part 4 dropped in Aug. 2021, he was back as Cocoa's youngest son. His return has led some viewers to wonder about who the actor is outside of the series.