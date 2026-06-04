YouTuber McJuggerNuggets and His Wife Share Heartbreaking Pregnancy Update "The choice was not made lightly." By Alisan Duran Published June 4 2026, 11:54 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ashreneeway

McJuggerNuggets, whose real name is Jesse Ridgway, recently shared an emotional update with fans about his growing family. The longtime YouTuber took to X to discuss a difficult decision that he and his wife faced following complications during a recent pregnancy.

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In a lengthy statement, Jesse reflected on the challenges of navigating unexpected medical news and explained why the couple ultimately chose a path that left them both heartbroken. The update quickly sparked discussion among supporters and critics alike.

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McJuggerNuggets pregnancy update explained

Jesse revealed that he and his wife decided to terminate the pregnancy after learning their unborn child had Trisomy 21, also known as Down syndrome. In his statement, he emphasized that the decision was not made lightly and described the experience as traumatic for both of them.

"We are devastated," Jesse wrote. He explained that his wife, Ashley, underwent the procedure earlier in the week and was recovering physically. While he said everything went smoothly medically, he acknowledged that the emotional impact had been significant for their family.

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Jesse also thanked fans who shared personal experiences and offered support throughout the process. He noted that the couple spent time speaking with doctors, family members, friends, and genetic counselors before making their decision.

This week, my wife and I made the very difficult decision to terminate the pregnancy due to Trisomy 21.



The choice was not made lightly. We really appreciate all of the personal stories that you guys shared with us, especially the unconditional support we received from fans… — Jesse Ridgway (@McJuggerNuggets) June 3, 2026 Source: X/@McJuggerNuggets

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What is Trisomy 21?

According to the CDC, Trisomy 21 is another name for Down syndrome, a genetic condition that occurs when a person has an extra copy of chromosome 21. In his post, Jesse shared information he learned during the diagnostic process and discussed concerns he and Ashley had about potential health complications.

Jesse said he initially felt optimistic after receiving the diagnosis but later learned more about the challenges that can accompany Down syndrome. He described researching the condition and speaking with medical professionals before ultimately deciding what he believed was best for his family.

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Who is McJuggerNuggets' wife?

Jesse is married to Ashley Maye. The couple have frequently shared aspects of their relationship with followers, and Ashley has appeared in Jesse's content throughout the years. Although much of the public attention focused on Jesse's statement, he stressed that Ashley endured the physical aspects of the procedure and has been recovering since. He repeatedly thanked supporters for their understanding and said the couple hopes to try again in the future.

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While reactions to the announcement have been mixed online, Jesse said he believes they made the right decision for their family. He concluded his message by thanking fans for their support and expressing hope for a better outcome in a future pregnancy.

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Jesse Ridgway's pregnancy update sparked strong reactions online

Jesse's announcement quickly generated thousands of reactions on X. While many followers offered condolences and support, others criticized the couple's decision, leading to a heated discussion in the replies and quote-posts.

Some supporters thanked Jesse for being open about an intensely personal situation. Others shared their own experiences with pregnancy complications, genetic diagnoses, and difficult family decisions. Several commenters praised the couple for speaking candidly about a topic many families face privately.

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Not all reactions were supportive, however. Critics questioned the decision and debated Jesse's comments about Down syndrome. One widely shared response described the announcement as "deeply disturbing," while others argued that families raising children with Down syndrome often experience fulfilling and meaningful lives.