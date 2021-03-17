TikTok Says Meeting Your Spirit Guide Will Help Answer All of Life's Questions

While many TikTok trends include interesting recipes or fun dances, the app is not without a few self-help and spiritual trends. The latest TikTok trend is based around a YouTube video with the title "Meet Your Spirit Guide: Guided Meditation."

The video has users convinced it answered all their biggest questions in life. Here's everything you need to know about meditation and why users feel like this video a sign from the universe.

What is "Meet Your Spirit Guide: Guided Meditation" about?

There have been a lot of past TikTok trends regarding spirit guides and spiritual journeys, with the primary focus being the "For You" page. Users determine messages from the universe manifesting through a random appearance on their "For You" page, and this "Meet Your Spirit Guide: Guided Meditation" TikTok trend is no different!

In one video, user socialistbaddie_ explains, "TikTok told me to watch this and they gave me a warning and I didn't listen for some reason." She continued, "It's so crazy to say but I feel like this meditation answered questions that I've been asking myself for a long time." She finishes by saying, "It's not for everybody but go watch it. They're waiting for you." Ominous but promising, right?

The video itself is 24 minutes long and was first posted in 2017. Currently, the video has 1.8 million views. It was created by a channel called Rising Higher Meditation. The description reads, "Meet Your Spirit Guide, guided meditation is designed to help you to get into an appreciative, relaxed state so that you can easily interact with the non-physical who is guiding you, supporting and loving you."

This video is only one of many that instructs you how to get in touch with spirit guides and how to explore religion and spirituality. The #spiritguide hashtag has over 250 million views. This sort of trend has been dubbed "witchtok," and has been rapidly growing in popularity. (Remember when witches on TikTok were trying to hex the moon?)