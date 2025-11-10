Meg White's Net Worth: How The White Stripes Drummer Turned Simplicity Into Success She may have stepped away from fame, but Meg White’s influence and fortune continue to echo through rock history. By Amy Coleman Published Nov. 10 2025, 2:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thewhitestripes

In an era when fame often means constant exposure, Meg White’s story stands out. The White Stripes drummer built a career that was as understated as her playing style: minimal, distinct, and unforgettable. Even after walking away from public life, Meg White’s net worth continues to draw curiosity from fans who wonder how a musician who disappeared from fame remains so influential.

Her fortune isn’t built on flashy endorsements or social media fame. Instead, it’s the steady result of timeless music, loyal fans, and the staying power of a band that defined a generation. So what does Meg White’s net worth look like since she's left the spotlight?

What is Meg White’s net worth and how did she earn it?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Meg White’s net worth is estimated at $5 million. Most of it comes from her years with The White Stripes, where she and Jack White redefined garage rock with chart-topping albums like "Elephant" and "White Blood Cells." The song “Seven Nation Army” alone has become one of the most recognizable riffs in music history, earning ongoing royalties from films, sports arenas, and streaming platforms worldwide.

Her income also continues through publishing rights and licensing deals. While she hasn’t pursued solo projects, tours, or media appearances, the enduring popularity of The White Stripes' catalog keeps her earnings stable. Her minimalist lifestyle and preference for privacy likely help preserve that wealth.

Meg’s legacy goes far beyond her money.

Though Meg hasn’t performed publicly in years, her creative influence remains alive in countless bands inspired by her simple yet powerful drumming. Critics have long debated her technical ability, but her rhythmic intuition shaped a movement that proved restraint can be just as revolutionary as complexity.

In November 2025, Variety reported that The White Stripes were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Although Meg didn’t attend, Jack White shared, “I spoke with Meg White the other day, and she said that she’s very sorry she couldn’t make it here tonight, but she wanted me to tell you that she’s very grateful. And to all of the folks who supported her in all the years, it really means a lot to her.” He added that she even helped edit his speech, joking, “She’s pretty good at that.”