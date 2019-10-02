'Almost Family's Megalyn Echikunwoke Is Taken, Sorry Fellas

What if your dad was a fertility doctor and you learned he'd actually used his sperm to conceive hundreds of kids, leaving you effectively with that many siblings? It's the stuff of panic attacks, but it's also the premise of FOX's new Wednesday night show, Almost Family.

The series centers on Julia, the daughter of this prize-winning pioneering fertility doctor, played by Brittany Snow, and in large part on the two new sisters she discovers she has: Roxy Doyle (Emily Osment) and Edie Palmer (Megalyn Echikunwoke). Many fans of the latter 90210 star are wondering whether Megalyn Echikunwoke is married. Keep reading for what we know.

Source: FOX

Is Megalyn Echikunwoke married? On Almost Family, Megalyn plays Edie Palmer, Julia's former best friend. As the two of them, along with a third ex-athlete sister, Roxy, grow closer, "Julia must figure out what life is like without Leon [her dad] by her side," the show's synopsis reads.

We'll also watch Roxy leave behind her athletic career for a life outside the spotlight, and follow Edie as she comes to terms with "her burgeoning sexuality" as her marriage begins to falter.

Which leads us perfectly to the question of whether or not Megalyn Echikunwoke is married in real life. The short answer is no. The longer answer is she dates Chris Rock, who has famously said he would never get married again, following his public and messy divorce from ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock, with whom he shares two daughters.

Megalyn Echikunwoke has been dating Chris Rock since 2016. Megalyn Echikunwoke started dating Chris Rock after he separated from Malaak in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

“Getting divorced, you have to f---ing start over, you get to reset. It’s not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down,” Chris said in an interview with Rolling Stone. And while this adorable couple has been going steady for three years now, even attending the recent Met Gala this past May, they have no intention of tying the knot.

"Would I ever get married again? Not if it would cure AIDS," Chris joked in one of his stand-up specials. As for Megalyn, it doesn't seem she's too keen on marriage, either.

While Megalyn called her boyfriend a "very dreamy guy" in an interview with People, the star clarified she's "actually not a huge believer in marriage."

“If he made a really good case for it, I guess… I guess there’s this misconception about once you’re engaged how could you possibly want anything more than marriage and kids. It’s kind of like lock down a rich guy," she added.