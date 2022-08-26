Megan Coyne Took Her Experience Running New Jersey's State Twitter Account to the White House

Megan didn't stop there, however, as she continued the thread in the exact same manner by responding to various other Republican critics with the amount of debt that they've had forgiven.

"Congressman Vern Buchanan had over $2.3 million in PPP loans forgiven," read the next post.

'Congressman Markwayne Mullin had over $1.4 million in PPP loans forgiven," came right after. Yikes.