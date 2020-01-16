Megan Elyse Fulmer Said Working with Mariska Hargitay on 'SVU' "Was a Dream"

Twenty-one seasons in and NBC's Law and Order: SVU is still serving the drama, intrigue, and twists that it did in Season 1. The procedural drama centers on a team of New York City detectives, led by Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) who solve the city's most "especially heinous" crimes.

Over the years, we've seen countless guest stars who have either had compelling storylines, or who have become the villains.