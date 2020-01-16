We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Megan Elyse Fulmer Said Working with Mariska Hargitay on 'SVU' "Was a Dream"

Twenty-one seasons in and NBC's Law and Order: SVU is still serving the drama, intrigue, and twists that it did in Season 1. The procedural drama centers on a team of New York City detectives, led by Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) who solve the city's most "especially heinous" crimes.

Over the years, we've seen countless guest stars who have either had compelling storylines, or who have become the villains. 

Who is Megan Elyse Fulmer from SVU? She's set to appear on the Jan. 16 episode, "She Paints for Vengeance" as Ariana Lopez. Read on to find out more about the actress and what her character's involvement is on the show.  