Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Have Welcomed Their "Celestial Seed" Into the World "She's finally here," wrote Machine Gun Kelly in an Instagram post. By Jennifer Tisdale Updated March 28 2025, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@machinegunkelly

Who could have predicted that March 2020 would usher in both a pandemic and the coupling of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK)? The two met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, which also starred Bruce Willis. For obvious reasons, the production was delayed, which gave Megan and MGK ample time to get to know each other.

Article continues below advertisement

Exactly five years after that meet-cute, these two agents of chaos welcomed a daughter into the world. Although they got engaged, broke up, reconciled, and broke up again, the newish mom and dad are fully planning to co-parent their little girl. Because Megan and MGK are such polarizing people, it stands to reason that their child will have a certain je ne sais quoi. Will she have an unorthodox name, like so many nepo babies before her? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Fox has a new baby which means a new celebrity baby name is approaching.

Machine Gun Kelly posted a sweet Reel to Instagram announcing his daughter's birth. In the black and white video, MGK holds her hand while music he composed with Travis Barker, Big Slim, Truck Norris, No Love for the Middle Child, and Shaan Singh plays. "She's finally here," he wrote in the caption, "our little celestial seed." This was followed by big eyes and heart emojis. He also included the zodiac symbols for Aries, Pisces, and Gemini, which are his daughter's Sun, Moon, and Rising signs.

Unfortunately for internet sleuths, the couple has yet to drop their daughter's name, but we'll be on the lookout for that reveal. MGK has a daughter named Casie from a previous relationship. Megan was married to actor Brian Austin Green for 10 years and shares three sons with him: Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.