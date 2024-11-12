Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Megan Fox's Pregnancy Announcement Used Tons of Black Oil, Leaving Some Confused Fox's pregnancy announcement was just a little bit confusing. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 12 2024, 11:59 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Some celebrities traffic in the obvious and the expected, but others delight in offering cryptic clues to their fans. Megan Fox definitely falls into that second category, and even her pregnancy announcements can be more confusing than they might need to be.

Megan recently announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child, and her first with Machine Gun Kelly, in a post on Instagram. While the post makes it clear that Megan is, indeed, pregnant, it's also more complicated than you might expect a pregnancy announcement post to be. Here's what we know about the post, and whether it has any deeper meaning.



What is the meaning of the oil in the Megan Fox pregnancy announcement?

In her pregnancy announcement, Megan posted a photo of herself naked with one arm covering her breasts and her baby bump visible. Notably, Megan is also covered in black oil in the post and captioned the post, “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back.” MGK's song "Last November" is playing over the track, which is appropriate in part because she made the announcement on Nov. 11.

While the caption doesn't reference a baby, the second picture in Megan's post clarified that she was in fact pregnant by including a straightforward photo of her pregnancy test. Given that she chose to lead with the black oil, though, many were wondering whether the black oil that Megan doused herself in had some sort of deeper meaning.

The answer to this seems to be no. While people make pregnancy announcements in all sorts of different ways, it seems like Megan chose the black oil as a theme for her photoshoot because it aligns with the semi-goth image that she and MGK have maintained since they got together. It may be confusing to the average person, but it seems like she put the black oil on because she thought it would look cool and make an impact.

This is Megan's first baby with MGK.

Megan did not explicitly confirm that MGK was the father of her baby, but the song seems to suggest that that's the case. The two have been an on-and-off couple for several years now, and it will be the first child they share. Megan is a mother to three other children with ex Brian Austin Green, and MGK is a father to one other child with ex Emma Cannon.

Megan has been open in the past about her experience with miscarriages, discussing her experience on Good Morning America. "I’ve never been through anything like that in my life," she said. "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately … trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and, ‘Why did this happen?’”