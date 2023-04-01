Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Why People Think Megan Moroney Is Secretly Dating Morgan Wallen By Amber Belus Apr. 1 2023, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

Is Megan Moroney dating Morgan Wallen? Country music fans certainly seem to think so! All the reasons many believe these two might be a power couple are discussed here.

Megan and Morgan have been a rumored couple for a few months now, and with the 2023 CMT Music Awards airing Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS – many can’t help but wonder if they will walk the red carpet together.

Megan Moroney sparks Morgan Wallen dating rumors with “Tennessee Orange.”

When Megan was promoting her breakout single “Tennessee Orange,” some eagle-eyed TikTok users picked up on the fact that a shirt she was wearing looked eerily familiar. The 25-year-old eventually confirmed she was in fact wearing the 29-year-old father-of-one’s Tennessee Volunteers shirt in the photos.

"I mean, it is his shirt. But it's just a shirt,” she shared during an interview with SiriusXM’s country music station The Highway – but did not confirm or deny if the two are in fact, dating. Morgan also seemed to play along with the speculation and asked on Instagram if they ever confirmed who’s shirt it was – to which she quipped, “It’s mine now.”

Aside from the shirt, the cryptic “Tennessee Orange” lyrics added fuel to the dating rumor fire, as the Georgia native sings in the chorus, “I met somebody, and he's got blue eyes / He opens the door, and he don't make me cry / He ain't from where we're from, but he feels like home / He's got me doing things I've never done / In Georgia they'd call it a sin / I'm wearing Tennessee orange for him.”

Morgan both hails from Tennessee and boasts a pair of dreamy blue eyes – which some fans feel is more than just a coincidence.

Megan was recently grilled by ET Canada about whether or not “Tennessee Orange” is about Morgan, and she played coy once again, stating, “That is a really good possibility.” You can watch the full interview below.

While the blonde beauty may not provide much insight into where these dating rumors stand, the controversial artist seemingly attempted to put the rumors to bed ahead of his “One Night at a Time” world tour. He was grilled about his romantic life by Country Countdown USA ahead of the March 15 kickoff in New Zealand.

“I had a girlfriend for a while. Not recently. That was the last one I had. I don’t have anybody right now. It’s kind of hard. Just how busy I’ve been. I got a son; an album; a tour; I’ve got all these things I do,” he revealed at the time. “It’s really hard for me to make time for that. I want to, though. I think I’m coming up on my ‘settle down phase.’ We’ll see. I’m not in a hurry.”