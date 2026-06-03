The Timeline of Meija Moreno and West Wilson's Relationship Is Complicated "He referred to me as his girlfriend all the time." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 3 2026, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@westling.conrad'@meijiamoreno

When Summer House stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson confirmed their romance in March 2026, they got tons of backlash. That's because Amanda had just announced in January that she and Kyle Cooke were finito (that means finished). Many fans even accused the two of having an affair, as they believed there was an overlap between her relationship with Kyle and her romance with West.

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While that whole situation brought in plenty of drama and criticism, the plot in their romance saga thickened even more in April 2026 when Page Six reported that West had actually been in an “exclusive” relationship with another woman, identified as Meija Moreno, at the time his relationship with Amanda was exposed. So what does the timeline of that relationship look like? Here are the deets.

Exploring Meija Moreno and West Wilson's relationship timeline.

When West Wilson and Amanda Batula were indulging in a private romance, allegedly, West was also indulging in another relationship with Meija Moreno. Their relationship was reportedly active at the time his romance with Amanda was exposed in March 2026, which brings into question when he allegedly started dating Meija and when he called it off, considering he and Amanda are still together.

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A source "close to the situation" told Page Six that West and Meija became "exclusive" in the fall/winter of 2025, so that must mean they were chatting sometime before they decided to take their relationship up a notch.

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According to Page Six, West referenced his "situationship" with Meija during Summer House Season 9, which means their friendship, or whatever you want to call it, possibly began sometime in 2024 since that's when Season 9 was filmed. The outlet also reports that Meija, who has been referred to as the "Montana girl," reportedly met West's close friends and family.

What's also interesting is that West gave Meija a shoutout during his March 24 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when he showed off the tie his "friend" made for him. He also mentions her by name. During the episode, he flaunted the tie to Andy, telling him it was made from real horsehair and created by Snarl Studios, a company founded by Meijia that she links to in her Instagram bio.

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She also posted a clip from the episode where West called out her designs, captioning the post, "POV: West asks you to make him a custom tie for WWHL & you tell yourself it doesn't matter if people think it's hot or not." So if there was any doubt that West had a connection to Meija, his calling out her company on WWHL definitely confirms the two know each other.

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Meija Moreno made a cameo in the Summer House Season 10 reunion. n

During the Summer House Season 10 reunion, Ciara Miller called Meija on FaceTime during the cast's lunch break, and Meija shared even more details about her relationship with West. "We were literally dating last summer while you guys were filming. He referred to me as his girlfriend all the time," she said of their relationship status in 2025. "We just weren't in a public relationship."