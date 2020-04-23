Aaron Carter Says "Family Is Most Important" — When Is His Baby With Melanie Martin Due?

Aaron announced that he and his girlfriend Melanie Martin are expecting a child — and the pair seem thrilled. But when is their baby's due date?

Former child star Aaron Carter is about to be a father! The "I Want Candy" singer has been pouring his efforts into his music lately, but soon he'll have to pour his time into his new child.

Melanie Martin should be due later this year.

On an Instagram live on April 21, Aaron shared his exciting announcement with his viewers. “Obviously I have a baby on the way,” he said holding up a positive pregnancy test, according to People. “I’m going to be a busy father for sure.” “This is the official announcement, we’re pregnant." Aaron has previously admitted that he wanted to be a father, telling People in 2018 that he's "going to be a good father."

Source: Instagram

"I know it,” he told the outlet at the time. “I want lots of kids, lots of stability, lots of happiness and laughter and learning and having fun. It’s going to be good.” Aaron also recently spoke with the outlet about his and Melanie's decision to have a baby, admitting they were trying to get pregnant.