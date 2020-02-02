Guys Are Saying the #MenAreNotVeryGoodAt Hashtag Is Misandrist

It's the subject of endless stand-up comedy routines, films, songs, news articles, research studies, you name it: the fundamental "differences" between men and women.

To get into all of the ways this kind of reductionist thinking is "problematic" would take forever, and quite frankly I don't want to get destroyed for saying something about gender.

But there's a reason why there are constant conversations about the role of gender as it pertains to sex across the globe.