There Is a Connection Between the Menendez Brothers and Diddy — Here's What We Know

Since the release of Ryan Murphy's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, there has been a resurgence of interest in the brothers. This has happened before when in 2021, TikTok stumbled upon their story. According to ABC News, one TikToker was fed a clip of their trial on YouTube, then found themselves searching for more. You can find most of the testimonies online. Most of the TikTok videos about the siblings were posted by kids aged 13 to 18. All of them were horrified by what they learned.

What these young people couldn't understand was how these two alleged victims of sexual abuse were being treated. Prosecutor Pamela Bozanich disregarded their claims by saying men cannot be raped. To the modern viewer, this was a shocking thought. When Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested, TikTok was a place to find story after story about his supposed abuse. It's also where one can possibly find a connection between Combs and the Menendez brothers. Details to follow.

Is there a connection between the Menendez brothers and Diddy?

The @kadishalynnn TikTok account discovered a shocking connection between the Menendez brothers and Combs that stars with Jose Menendez. In her video, Kadisha says people believe that Diddy was taught how to allegedly abuse and traffic people by someone else. She goes on to say that a lot of folks think that person is Grammy Award-winning record producer Clive Davis.

"We know Clive Davis is the person who gave Diddy his start," says Kadisha. In a shocking turn of events, Davis also knew Jose Menendez, Erik and Lyle Menendez's father. It all began with the popular Puerto Rican boy band Menudo, whom Jose signed to RCA Records in the 1980s. In the 2023 Peacock docuseries Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, former Menudo member Roy Rosselló alleged that he was drugged and raped by Jose when he was a teenager.

Kadisha then goes into detail about Davis's connection to Combs. Davis co-founded Bad Boy Records in 1994 with Combs and continued to support him throughout his career. In a post to the Diddy Facebook page from December 2019, Diddy thanked Davis for helping him get his start at Arista Records. "I’m forever grateful for him," wrote Diddy. Davis left Arista in 2000. Where he ended up next doesn't really support the theory that he and Jose knew each other.

Clive Davis and Jose Menendez might have crossed paths, but there is no proof they were close at all.

The connection Kadisha is trying to make is rooted in two things. The first is the fact that both Combs and Jose have been accused of sexually abusing minors. The second appears to be the fact that Davis and Jose were employed at RCA Records. But they were not there at the same time. It's possible two men working in the music industry in Los Angeles in the 1980s might have run into each other, but there is no public proof of this.