Even Meyers Leonard's Wife Can't Escape Backlash Over His Anti-Semitic Slur

In a candid post to his Instagram , Meyers apologized for his use of the word. He claimed to not have known the true origin of it and vowed to do better going forward.

"I am deeply sorry for using an anti-Semitic slur during a Livestream yesterday," he wrote, adding, "My ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong."

Going forward from the controversial moment, Meyers pledged to "do better and know that my future actions will be more powerful than my use of this word."

As of now, the Heat player is suspended indefinitely from his team amid an internal investigation conducted by NBA officials, per Sports Illustrated.