A Man Showing His Girlfriend a Harmless Film Sparked a Non-Stop Twitter Tirade Is 'Miami Vice' a basic example of uncultured "straight white man" media? A controversial art curator causes drama on X, formerly Twitter. By Jamie Lerner Jul. 11 2024, Published 10:05 a.m. ET

We may be in an era where it’s fun to hate on the people in power — more specifically, any cishet straight white man — but sometimes, it’s important to know the time and place. Art curator Chaédria LaBouvier severely missed the mark and started doxxing straight white men when she decided to take up issue with someone’s love of Miami Vice on X, formerly Twitter.

A man, Brandon Streussnig, tweeted, “Gf asked me to show her my favorite movie tonight. Probably the most important step in the relationship. No goin back now,” with a clip from Michael Mann's 2006 movie Miami Vice. For some reason, Chaédria decided this was a good opportunity to call him out, leading to a long discourse about Miami Vice. So we’re breaking it all down.

The ‘Miami Vice’ Twitter drama all started with an innocent tweet.

After Brandon tweeted about showing his girlfriend Miami Vice, Chaédria chimed in with a hot take: “Straight men live on a completely different planet than the rest of us, WHOT is this,” she wrote. But Brandon responded, “Making a lot of assumptions here lmao. She asked to see it and had a great time. Good luck with your miserable f--kin life,” getting the rest of X on his side.

Chaédria quickly clapped back, “F--k you Brandon,” continuing the unnecessary exchange. Several people quickly chimed in to support Brandon, sharing their disappointment in Chaédria’s “need to act so miserably towards someone who has done nothing to [her].” Others added that Miami Vice doesn’t actually fit this “straight, white” insult. “My love for Miami Vice exists thanks to three gay men who loved it and recommended it to me, thank you very much,” Rob Humanick wrote.

gf asked me to show her my favorite movie tonight. Probably the most important step in the relationship. No goin back now



pic.twitter.com/UACGhpVXZX — Brandon Streussnig (@BrndnStrssng) July 5, 2024

This may seem like a minuscule moment on the internet, but it grew as Chaédria refused to back down, responding to almost every person who dared insult her perspective. It all began on July 4, 2024, and an entire week later, people are still talking about it.

The drama about ‘Miami Vice’ has blown up on X because of Chaédria’s dedication to her point of view.

More and more people decided to share their positive opinions of Miami Vice, including their queer experiences with it. Chaédria chose to respond by tweeting “who cares,” and the more people talked, the more she responded. As an art curator, Chaédria began to see the Miami Vice thread as a study of human behavior.

"this movie/tv show/game/whatever is for straight men" isn't just a hacky way of posting, it's a moronic way of thinking. all you're doing is making the inevitable exceptions to your rule feel alienated from the things they love. leave this shit in 2016 please — largest rodent (@capybaroness) July 6, 2024

“This has so much more to do with the mental health crisis in this country than anything I said about a movie that even the stars and directors distance themselves from,” Chaédria tweeted. “People feel no one is listening, the class issues and that people look down on them — and this a result of that.”

This has so much more to do w/the mental health crisis in this country than anything I said about a movie that even the stars and directors distance themselves from.



ppl feel no one is listening, the class issues & that ppl look down on them— and this a result of that https://t.co/OVPCCTZ2Pu — No Quarter Will Be Given (@chaedria) July 6, 2024

But many disagreed with Chaédria’s perspective, surprised that a professional art curator can’t appreciate the fact that art is subjective. As more people dug into Chaédria’s past), the more they learned that she doesn’t have the best record on X.

The ‘Miami Vice’ situation isn’t Chaédria’s first brush with public drama.

An October 2022 deep dive from The Atlantic into Chaédria’s part in a quiet Guggenheim scandal found that she’s not an uncontroversial voice in the art world. She was brought in to work on a Black Lives Matter exhibition at the popular New York City Guggenheim Museum because of her expertise on Jean-Michel Basquiat. She was the first Black curator and the first person of Cuban descent to curate an exhibition at the museum.

I’m being very honest — I intend to use the Miami Vice thread in the future for research; it’s just too good not to, and am engaging in it for response.



I’ve asked ppl if they’re willing to go on record w/their opinions, and there are no takers.



If you’re willing to, pls DM https://t.co/RNUato76UN — No Quarter Will Be Given (@chaedria) July 6, 2024

During her short time at the museum, she made big waves. Nancy Spector, who worked at the museum since the 1970s, said Chaédria’s essays on Basquiat for the exhibition were “poorly written” and in the extensive rework suggested she could be credited as co-author. But Chaédria tweeted in response, “I said f--k no and fought back.”

Stating that straight men live on a different planet cos a man’s big reveal to his girlfriend is Miami Vice is not berating or insulting someone and doesn’t warrant or deserve an apology which is why none was issued



You’ll have to heal from what I said! https://t.co/cSv0ITMoB5 — No Quarter Will Be Given (@chaedria) July 8, 2024

As tensions increased between Chaédria and the Guggenheim, Chaédria tweeted negatively about her experience working with them in the fallout of George Floyd’s murder, specifically calling out Nancy. After an internal investigation that found essentially no outright examples of racism from Nancy, she still ended up the inevitable scapegoat as her staff lost confidence in her.

But Chaédria has never been afraid to be outspoken. She once called a curator a “mediocre b---h,” claiming that they tried to erase her from discussions about a Basquiat exhibition in London and claimed that BBC documentary producer David Shulman of Basquiat: Rage to Riches “stole” Chaédria’s research.

You knew some NYC theater was gonna do it.



We're that NYC theater.



Join us for MIAMI VICE (2006) this Friday and Saturday at 11:40 PM! https://t.co/gxSiXBGaqU — IFC Center (@IFCCenter) July 8, 2024