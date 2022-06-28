How Many Kids Do Michael and Ashley Cordray of 'Restoring Galveston' Have?
TV hosts Michael and Ashley Cordray have made a name for themselves through their hit home renovation show Restoring Galveston on the Magnolia Network. Through their show, they use their passions for home renovation and history to restore and preserve some of the oldest and most beautiful homes in Texas.
On top of being the stars of Restoring Galveston, they're also the proud parents of some precious daughters. Here’s what fans of Michael and Ashley should know about their kids and their show.
How many kids do Michael and Ashley Cordray have?
Ashley and Michael have two adorable daughters. According to Closer Weekly, their daughters are named Elle and Emma. Based on the Instagram posts shared on Michael and Ashley’s joint Instagram account, they seem to be enjoying their lives as parents. On June 21, 2022, they posted a family beach day video highlighting a special summer memory.
The caption added says, “We completely forget about all the hard days when we have ones like this. Our life is being documented, and the best part will be watching the girls grow up.” In the heartfelt video, they’re helping one of their daughters build sand castles with an abundance of plastic toys before walking toward the water’s edge.
Here’s what fans should know about Michael and Ashley Cordray's show 'Restoring Galveston.'
Season 4 of Restoring Galveston is underway after being renewed by Magnolia Network. The show focuses on Ashley and Michael’s personal company. Their primary focus is to restore homes located on Galveston Island. If Michael or Ashley catch wind that a property might possibly get torn down, they do everything in their power to prevent that from happening.
Ashley and Michael care about protecting lasting architectural styles, They nurture historical buildings throughout their local area. One of the most exciting benefits of Ashley and Michael's work is the fact that the houses they restore often end up on Airbnb.
This means that viewers have an opportunity to stay inside the homes that Ashley and Michael have worked their magic on over the last few seasons of Restoring Galveston.
According to Just Jared, two of their restored houses get a lot of attention among Airbnb renters. One of those homes is the Victorian, and the other is the notorious Kettle house.
Restoring Galveston is a big deal for both Ashley and Michael who spend a lot of time promoting new episodes of the show on their joint Instagram account. They're obviously proud of the work they do based on the images they share with their followers.
The bulk of their photos show brand-new bathrooms, bedrooms, and living room spaces. The paint finishes, furniture choices, and all other details always impress viewers. They both take their time making sure houses turn out flawlessly before they walk away from any project. For a dedicated couple like Ashley and Michael, no project is too big to take on.
New episodes of Restoring Galveston air on Magnolia Network Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.